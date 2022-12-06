Share:

Almost everyone listens to music and enjoys it. Howev­er, loud music in public transport is unbearable and deafening. It can also cause traffic accidents because drivers get distracted and cannot focus on driving. Be­sides, music taste differs among people. A driver’s choice of songs might not be liked by everyone. Some drivers play vulgar songs in wagons and bases. Sometimes, this becomes a cause of disrup­tion between the passengers and the driver. Such quarrels then lead to traffic accidents.

Therefore, there must be some rules in this regard. The con­cerned authorities should look into the matter and stop loud mu­sic in public transport.

IQRA BATOOL,

Karachi.