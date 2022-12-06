Almost everyone listens to music and enjoys it. However, loud music in public transport is unbearable and deafening. It can also cause traffic accidents because drivers get distracted and cannot focus on driving. Besides, music taste differs among people. A driver’s choice of songs might not be liked by everyone. Some drivers play vulgar songs in wagons and bases. Sometimes, this becomes a cause of disruption between the passengers and the driver. Such quarrels then lead to traffic accidents.
Therefore, there must be some rules in this regard. The concerned authorities should look into the matter and stop loud music in public transport.
IQRA BATOOL,
Karachi.