National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has written a letter to the district administration to release the frozen assets of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar.

A dispatch has been issued to release frozen bank accounts containing Rs 5 billion, Rs 580 million, Rs 80 lacs and Rs 73,000 respectively. A dispatch has also been issued to unfreeze the house of the minister. A dispatch was also issued to release his frozen Hajvery House located in 7-H Gulberg 3.

A dispatch was issued to unfreeze the account in Bank Alfalah containing cash of more than Rs 0.5 billion. A dispatch was also issued to unfreeze an account in Habib Bank containing cash of Rs 3,65,000, an account in Allied Bank containing Rs 432, an account in Al Baraka Bank containing Rs 239 and an account in Alfalah Bank containing Rs 2,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district administration has sent a dispatch to NAB and asked them to re-confirm their letter seeking to unfreeze Dar’s assets. The minister’s assets will be released once the confirmation is confirmed by NAB.