Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Tirah Valley, Khyber District on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS spent day with forward troops deployed along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.

He was brief by field commander about operational preparedness and border control measures in place as part of Western Borders Management Regime.

While interacting with officers and men, Gen Asim Munir praised them for their high morale and operational readiness in the line of duty. He said that State’s writ has been established due to innumerable sacrifices by tribal people and security forces.

“Our fight against terrorism will continue with the support of the nation till we achieve enduring peace and stability,” he reiterated.

The Army Chief went on to say that the defence of the motherland will be ensured at all costs and there won’t be any space for spoilers of peace.

“No one will be allowed to disrupt the hard-earned gains of war against terror made thus far,” the COAS added.

Later, Gen Asim Munir visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar and laid floral wreath to pay homage to the martyrs.

The COAS was also briefed about operational, training and other matters of the formation including efforts to create secure environment for socio- economic development projects to uplift the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, Commander Peshawar Corps.