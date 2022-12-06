Share:

JEDDAH - A delegation of Kashmir Committee Jeddah led by Masood Puri called on Hissein Brahim Taha, OIC Secretary General at the General Secretariat here yesterday. The delegation thanked the Secretary General for his efforts and OIC’s consistent and unequivocal support for the Kashmir cause. The delegation emphasized that the OIC should lead the diplomatic and legal efforts to find a lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC Resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people. The delegation pointed out that Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine were two similar disputes where occupiers were using similar strategies to oppress the people. The delegation urged th at OIC should make concerted efforts for the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of both Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir. The delegation particularly drew the Secretary General’s attention to the stark similarity between the Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian territories and the Indian government’s illegal actions since August 5, 2019 geared to forcing demographic changes in the IIOJ&K. The delegation handed over a unanimously adopted resolution to the OIC Secretary General requesting the mandated visits of IPHRC fact finding mission and ASG Humanitarian Affairs and appoint a panel of legal experts as an advisory body as mandated by the Action Plan endorsed by the 48th session of Council of Foreign Ministers. Kashmir Committee Jeddah consists of prominent Kashmiri diaspora leaders residing in Makkah region. Belonging originally to Jammu and Kashmir they are true representatives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir striving for the Kashmir cause and advocating the realization of the UN promised right to self-determination sine more than thirty years in Jeddah.