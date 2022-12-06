Share:

LAHORE - Vice-Chairperson Punjab Over­seas Pakistanis Commission Tariq Mehmoodul Hassan has said that overseas Pakistanis were being facilitating under one-window op­erations at the OPC Punjab. Talking to an overseas delegation, he said that the OPC was striving to facili­tate each and every overseas Paki­stani under the leadership of Pun­jab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, adding that one window was the greatest facility for the over­seas communities in the OPC under which all types of support and help were available under one roof. He said that revenue centre, National Database and Registration Author­ity (NADRA) and Lahore Develop­ment Authority (LDA) facilitation desk were being installed in con­nection with one-window facility. He said that now non-resident Paki­stanis could get their land records immediately without any problem. In this way, overseas communities could update or renew their identi­fication ID cards immediately from NADRA facilitation desk. The vice-chairperson told the delegation that desks of Overseas Pakistanis Com­mission had also been established at LDA, Anti-Corruption and other departments for the facilitation of overseas community were services and assistance were being provided all the time. He further said that with the help of information tech­nology, all information had been provided online for Pakistanis liv­ing abroad. They could access their information from anywhere in the world at any time without any prob­lem. Tariq Mehmoodul Hassan said that awareness campaigns were be­.