HYDERABAD - The Institute of English Language and Literature organized the first two-day Pak-TESOL Sindh Regional Conference on “Innovation in English Language Teaching and Future Directions” at the University of Sindh Jamshoro here Monday. The in­augural session was presided over by Pro Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon.

In his presidential address, Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon said that there were differ­ent requirements of the twenty-first

century, one of them was the modern skills for teaching and learning English. He said that teachers were required to be fully trained to cope with the chal­lenges in this regard, adding that Pak-TE­SOL was a forum through which English teachers were being informed about the latest art of learning and global develop­ment. The teachers should have a set of skills to force the students to come to the classrooms by utilizing the latest meth­ods of teaching, he added.

He said the students will not come to the classroom with enthusiasm and pas­sion to learn, be it university, college or school unless the English teachers are not trained. He said that there should be student-centered classrooms for English language teaching and learning and the educational environment should also be student-centered, where teaching might be shifted from the teacher to the learners in a pleasant milieu.

He said having a big degree did not mean that a person was ready and fit to teach English language, but he/ she need­ed expertise and abilities, which are being provided through the Pakistan- TESOL forum.“Pak-TESOL is proving to be helpful in the research regarding the prevalence and pervasiveness of English language in the country”, he said and added that there was a need to involve students more and more in the language learning process in the classrooms