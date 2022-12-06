Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office yesterday said Pakistan remained in active contact with the Taliban government in Kabul on the matter of terrorist attack on Pakistan’s embassy there and expressed the confidence that it would be fully investigated. About the remarks reportedly made by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that it is an ongoing investigation and they are closely following it. She said that Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani, who escaped an armed assault on his life in the embassy in the Afghan capital, is in Pakistan for official engagements. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “Our Head of Mission in Kabul Ubaid ur Rehman Nizamani is in Pakistan for a prescheduled visit for consultations.” Nizamani was targeted in an attack last week in Kabul but escaped unhurt. The attackers missed Nizamani, but an embassy security guard, Sepoy Israr Mohammad, was critically wounded in the attack while protecting him. Yesterday, Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities said they had arrested a foreign operative of the Islamic State militant group for allegedly carrying out last week’s failed assassination attempt on Pakistan’s chief diplomat in the country. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the gun assault on Pakistani Chargé d’affaires Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani in Kabul was plotted with the aim of sowing distrust with Islamabad. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that two gunmen from its regional affiliate, Islamic State Khorasan Province or ISIS-K, had carried it out. Nizamani was on a routine afternoon walk inside the embassy compound when gunmen opened fire on him from a nearby building. He escaped unhurt, but his Pakistani security guard was hit in the chest and both legs by bullets. “Some foreign groups are behind the attack and the intention was to create distrust.