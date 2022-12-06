Share:

“Not only are Indigenous people forced to shoulder the burden of colonialism; we are expected to celebrate it.”

–Tanya Tagaq.

Siraj-ud-Daula was the last Nawab of Ben­gal who ruled af­ter succeeding the throne from Aliva­di Khan since he had no male heir to in­herit the rule after he passed. He then ad­opted Siraj-ud-Daula and brought him up like his own son. He was provided all the necessary training and expertise needed for a ruler of the state and soon after, he be­came the son that Al­ivardi always wanted. By 1752, he was nominated as the Crown Prince and soon after, he became the next Nawab of Bengal. His rise to the throne caused rifts in the family and many of the family members opposed him, especially Mir Jafar, Shaukat Jung and Ghaseti Begum. In the end, his rulership was cut short after the arrival of the British through the East India Company (EIC) and its complete take­over of India for the next two hundred years.