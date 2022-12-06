Share:

LAHORE - Platinum Homes and Remounts registered emphatic victories in the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints matches played here at the Pakistan Park Polo Ground, Cavalry Ground on Monday. Sensational Agha Musa Ali Khan and Amirreza Behboudi steered Platinum Homes to a convincing 8-3½ triumph over 4 Corps in the first match of the day. Both Agha Musa and Amirreza played extremely well for the winning side and contributed with tremendous three goals each while Bilal Hayat Noon contributed with a brilliant brace. On the other hand, Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana, Lt Col Tabasum Zia and Naveed Shaikh scored one goal each for 4 Corps, which had a half goal handicap advantage. John Fisher and Manuel Carranza supervised the match as field umpires. The second match of the day proved a one-sided affair, where Team Remounts overwhelmed Team Rijas Group by a huge margin of 12-3½. Imran Shahid emerged as top scorer from the winning team as he fired in fabulous five goals while Muhammad Naeem hammered a hat-trick of goals and Maj Haseeb Minhas (R) and Raja Temur Nadeem banged in a beautiful brace each. Team Rijas Group, which had two and a half goal handicap advantage, could see just a goal coming from Bilal Haye. The match was officiated by John Fisher and Manuel Carranza. Today (Tuesday), three important matches will be played at Jinnah Polo Fields, DHA Phase 8.