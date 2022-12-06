Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while reaffirming government’s commitment to support all efforts that promote and uphold the principles of freedom of expression and free media stressed to take action in Arshad Sharif’s case.

He was addressing an event organised by the Islamabad Journalist Safety Forum on the theme of the UN ten years Plan of Action on Tuesday.

PM Sharif said his government believed that no journalist should be called out or attacked for exercising their freedom of expression as guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan.

Referring to the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya, Mr Sharif said he had written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a commission to investigate the murder. He expressed hoped that action would be taken.

The premier said his government believed that the freedom of expression was sacrosanct and would remain at the heart of democracy.

Mr Sharif pointed out that Pakistan became the first country in Asia to pass legislation on the safety of journalists at the federal and the provincial level in Sindh. He said the government would continue to support the efforts in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to come up with a similar legislation.

Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey was appreciative of the legislation passed by Pakistani parliament for protection of journalists. He said this was a major step forward. He said his embassy would continue to promote media exchanges between Pakistan and France.

Norway’s Ambassador to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas said the global community must ensure a safe environment for the journalists both online and offline. He said the Protection of Journalist and Media Professional Act by Pakistan was a major step towards ensuring the safety of journalists and media practitioners and protecting them from violence and harassment.

Alluding to the collaboration between Denmark and Pakistan in the field of media, Danish Ambassador to Pakistan Jakob Linulf said his country backed community journalism in Pakistan. He said our support goes to a growing eco system of media startups in the country. He said, "We recently arranged a visit of Pakistani journalists to Denmark to enhance their capacity to report on climate change."