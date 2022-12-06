Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underlined the need of working together to end intolerance and promote brotherhood in the society.

He was talking to a delegation of Dawoodi Bohra community, who met him in Islamabad.

The delegation was headed by Kumail Younis, the representative of the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Dr. Syedna Mufadal Saifuddin.

The Prime Minister said promotion of the principles of religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence are essential for the development of Pakistan.

He appreciated the role of the Bohra community for promoting religious harmony in Pakistan and contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

The Prime Minister said the Dawoodi Bohra community is a peaceful community and its charitable works are impressive.

Shehbaz Sharif said religious tolerance and forbearance are the long-standing principles of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam, which are part of the foundations of Pakistan, and the current foreign policy of Pakistan is a manifestation of them.