IsLAMABAD - Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a soul soothing Qawwali evening “Sham-e-Wajd” here on December 6 (today) for the music lovers of twin cities as a tribute to Aziz Mian Qawwal. Aziz Mian’s son Imran Aziz Mian Qawwal will present soul soothing melodies of Qawwalies to pay tribute to his father through Aziz Mian’s popular Qawwalies and Sufi lyrics. The audience will have an opportunity to experience a spiritual, soul-stirring evening of Qawwali, a music form that transcends all languages, with its sheer power and captivating rhythm that speaks of truth and beauty, said Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali.