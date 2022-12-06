Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested a kite seller and confiscated 200 kites, four rolls of string from his possession during a crackdown here on Monday. This was disclosed by police spokesman who further revealed that the accused arrested was identified as Tahir. The Bani police have registered a case against him and started further investigation. SP Rawal Division said strict action would be taken enforce the ban on kite flying and said that the violators would not be spared.