ISLAMABAD - Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday said political and economic stability was crucial to bring prog­ress, prosperity and development to the country.

“No country can chart on the path of prog­ress, prosperity and development without economic and political stability,” he said while talking to media here.

He urged all the political parties to set aside their differences and sit together to steer the country out of the current crisis. “No single party can pull the country out of the current economic crisis,” he added.

Aftab Sherpao said his party always raised inflation and others problems being faced by the common men in the meetings with the government,”he added.