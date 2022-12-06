Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 537.43 points, a negative change of 1.28 percent, closing at 41,612.67 against 42,150.10 points on the previous day. A total of 126,256,962 shares were traded during the day as compared to 143,209,118 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs3.244 billion against Rs5.094 billion on the last trading day. As many as 329 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 61 of them recorded gains and 250 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged. The three toptrading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 9,849,701 shares at Rs1.36 per share, Fauji Cement with 9,477,500 shares at Rs12.51 per share, and Hascol Petrol with 8,038,500 shares at Rs7.76 per share. Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs64.57 per share price, closing at Rs926.31, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton with a Rs40 rise in its per share price to Rs705. Premium Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs35.11 per share closing at Rs650 followed by JDW Sugar with a Rs27.72 decline to close at Rs416.28.