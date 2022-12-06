Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Monday said that the previous govern­ment of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was respon­sible for the lack of economic issues and damage to state institutions. Talking to a private news chan­nel, he said that the coalition government under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif will continue its efforts to bring economic stability to the country.

“The coalition government’s decisions have saved the country from bankruptcy,” he said. Reply­ing to a question, he said the government was tak­ing steps to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways and would provide maximum facilities to the passengers. Meanwhile, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday congratulated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP) and Muslim Conference on taking lead in the Local Government (LG) elec­tions in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a tweet, the minister said that the people of Kashmir had rejected the poor policies of the Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by giving majority votes to the PML-N, PPP, and Muslim Conference collectively in the recent party-based LG elections