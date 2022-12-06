ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Monday said that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was responsible for the lack of economic issues and damage to state institutions. Talking to a private news channel, he said that the coalition government under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif will continue its efforts to bring economic stability to the country.
“The coalition government’s decisions have saved the country from bankruptcy,” he said. Replying to a question, he said the government was taking steps to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways and would provide maximum facilities to the passengers. Meanwhile, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday congratulated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muslim Conference on taking lead in the Local Government (LG) elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
In a tweet, the minister said that the people of Kashmir had rejected the poor policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by giving majority votes to the PML-N, PPP, and Muslim Conference collectively in the recent party-based LG elections