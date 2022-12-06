Share:

LAHORE - The players of Punjab Archery Academy Lahore shone in the DHA Archery Championship held here the other day. They secured the second position overall in the entire Punjab. Rabia Arif, Adila Bhatti, Aqsi Khan won the first position in 30m girls in team position and the second position in 30m boys (Syed Taimur, Ali Raza and Ghazanfar). In U-19 category, Rabia Arif got the first position, Ali Raza won the first position and Muhammad Mehd finished third. Arfa Arif secured the second position in girls U-16 category. Zainab Arif bagged the first position in girls U-12 category. In all, Punjab Archery Academy secured four gold, two silver and one bronze medal to claim the second position in the entire Punjab.