LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed five bills including the one regarding salaries and allow­ances of Punjab ministers which was returned to the Assembly by the Punjab Governor without sig­natures. Speaker Muhammad Sabtain Khan pre­sided over the sitting in which questions related to the primary and secondary health care depart­ment were asked and answered by the provincial minister Dr. Akhtar Ali Malik. Punjab Ministers Salaries, Allowance Privileges Amendment Repeal Bill 2022 was repassed by the Assembly amid pro­test by the Opposition which had earlier repealed this bill during its brief stint in power. Also, the Assembly passed the Punjab Trusts Amendment Bill 2022 by majority while The Punjab Empow­erment of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2022, The Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Bill 2022 And the Provincial Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2021 were presented in the House and passed unanimously. Moreover, the Punjab Higher Edu­cation Commission Amendment Bill 2022, The Grand Asian University of Sialkot Amendment Bill 2022 and The University of Health Sciences Lahore Amendment Bill 2022 were introduced in the House. The speaker referred them to the Standing Committee on Higher Education and in­structed them to submit a report on the three bills within two months. Later, audit reports of various departments were presented in the Assembly. The speaker deferred the general discussion on the current political situation and rising inflation to the next sitting after seeking consent of the mem­bers. After completing the agenda, Speaker Mu­hammad Sabatin Khan adjourned the sitting till 2 pm, December 19 (Monday).