The connection between particles, such as a pair of photons or electrons, gives rise to an interesting phenomena called quantum entanglement. Quantum entanglement is whereby a pair of particles are generated in such a way that the individual quantum states of each are indefinite until measured, and the act of measuring one determines the result of measuring the other. The quantum state of particles is defined by the value of its quantum numbers. No two electrons in the same atom can have the same state of quantum numbers. These numbers are any integer for example: n= 3, 0 , 1, -2 etc. They are then used to describe the position and energy of the electron in an atom.
Likewise, when we use quantum entanglement we can make quantum technologies, such as quantum computing. Promises to completely disrupt the way we process information and will allow is to address problems that even most powerful classical super computers would never solve. This technology revolution is possible with a better understanding of physics and chemistry learned and taught, logically and rationally. Physics generates fundamental knowledge needed for future technology advances and chemistry provides a range of important benefits in these products such as: automobiles, building material and electronics like cellphones, computers and televisions etc.
HAANI MUSTAFA,
Karachi.