The connection between parti­cles, such as a pair of photons or electrons, gives rise to an inter­esting phenomena called quan­tum entanglement. Quantum en­tanglement is whereby a pair of particles are generated in such a way that the individual quantum states of each are indefinite un­til measured, and the act of mea­suring one determines the result of measuring the other. The quan­tum state of particles is defined by the value of its quantum numbers. No two electrons in the same atom can have the same state of quan­tum numbers. These numbers are any integer for example: n= 3, 0 , 1, -2 etc. They are then used to de­scribe the position and energy of the electron in an atom.

Likewise, when we use quan­tum entanglement we can make quantum technologies, such as quantum computing. Promises to completely disrupt the way we process information and will al­low is to address problems that even most powerful classical super computers would never solve. This technology revolution is possible with a better under­standing of physics and chemis­try learned and taught, logically and rationally. Physics generates fundamental knowledge needed for future technology advances and chemistry provides a range of important benefits in these products such as: automobiles, building material and electron­ics like cellphones, computers and televisions etc.

HAANI MUSTAFA,

Karachi.