ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways has worked out a plan to re­place old and obsolete signal gear from Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal-Shahdara Bagh mainline section during the current fiscal year.

According to an official, the Pakistan Railways had allocated Rs 1 billion for the project titled ‘Replacement of old and obso­lete signal gear from Lodhran-Multan-Khanewal- Shahdara Bagh mainline section.’

He told APP on the other day that the signaling system of 44 stations was automated by Computer Based Interlocking (CBI) over Shandadpur-Mirpur Mathelo and Lodhran-Shahdara Bagh section.

The initiative, he said, had considerably improved the ar­rival and departure timing of trains owing to swift opera­tion in the automated section. The engineering restrictions on tracks were being removed to curtail the running time of pas­senger trains.

“Pakistan Railways is rigor­ously pursuing Main Line-I project under the China-Paki­stan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to upgrade its track which faced delay during the last four years,” he said.

He said Rs 5 billion were al­ready allocated for the ML-I project in current fiscal year 2022-23. The project would in­crease trains speed from 120 to 160 km per hour, he added.