KARACHI - The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Keamari area arrested an alleged ac­cused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal arms and ammunition.

According to a spokesman for Rangers on Monday, the ac­cused was identified as Shah­rukh. Three 9mm pistols, two 12 bore rifles, 148 rounds, 2kg hashish, 19 grams Ice, cocaine and ecstasy pills were recov­ered from his possession. The arrested used to sell drugs in Clifton and Defence areas. Raids were being carried out to appre­hend his other accomplices. He had been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

TWO STREET CRIMINALS ARRESTED IN POLICE ENCOUNTER

Two suspected street crimi­nals were arrested in injured condition during a police en­counter near Umer Sharif Park in Karachi’s Boat Basin area.

Police said that a gunfight was held between the raid­ing officials and alleged street criminals near Umar Sharif Park in Karachi’s Boat Basin area. Two suspects were ar­rested in injured condition after the exchange of fire with police officials.

Police claimed that the ar­rested men were involved in dozens of street crimes. They added that the accused also carried out a dacoity in Khay­ban-e-Nishat a few days ago in which the son of a hotel owner sustained wounds for resisting the robbery.

Earlier in the day, an alleged encounter of East Zone police in Sachal Goth turned out to be fake as a video showed cops handing over arms to the sus­pects. A fake encounter of Kara­chi police of East Zone was ex­posed following the surfacing of a video in which the cops were seen handing over a pistol to the suspects.

East Zone police had ear­lier claimed that two suspect­ed criminals were arrested in wounded condition after a gun­fight besides claiming to recov­er arms. The video showed the arrest of the accused men who were allegedly injured after be­ing nabbed by the cops.