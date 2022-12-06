Share:

PESHAWAR - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sajjad Khan on Monday inaugurated the newly-constructed building of ‘Nawe Jawand’ Rehabilitation Centre for treatment of drug addicts in Mingora, Swat. The centre is unique in the area to provide mental and physical treatment to drug addicts and provide them education and training to make them effective citizens of the society. Officers of the Police Department, head of the rehabilitation centre Riaz Ahmed Hiran, poets, and people belonging to various walks of life also attended the inaugural ceremony. The RPO also met with people under treatment at the centre and asked about the available medical facilities and treatment to them. The centre head Riaz Hiran briefed the RPO about the aims and objectives of the centre and said that Nawe Jwand Rehabilation Centre in Mingora is rendering services for the rehabilitation of drug addicts for a long time. He told that during last five years, about 1,200 people including women have been cured and discharged from here.