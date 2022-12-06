Share:

The above-mentioned orders were issued in my favor by Honorable Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (then) dated 07-08-2007 for improvement of envi­ronment pollution of Multan City.

Consequently, and after due legal procedure 250 Kanals, 07 Marlas were Sanctioned for a public park vide Punjab govt let­ter no. 20-CM-2009/123-CS-1, dated 17-01-2009. The Punjab Board of Revenue further con­firmed this sanction vide letter no. 831-2009/473-cs-iv, dated 18-02-2009. The dual advan­tage of this sanction was the evacuation of government land from the land mafia, as it was an old canal abandoned in 1939 which dried up.

Out of this sanctioned land for the public park, 28 Kanals were returned to the original heirs and the remaining 222 Kanals ,07 Marlas were registered in the rev­enue record of Multan city vide report no.-2270 Dated 24-02-2009, for the public park.

However, the implementation process has been very slow, and the land mafia is also hovering around. I hope that concerned circles will implement this in letter & spirit. This issue is also part of my academic research and also has a key role in the evaluation of environment, par­ticularly climate change.

DR. QAMBER ABBAS,

Rawalpindi.