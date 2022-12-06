Share:

ATTOCK - 5th December is celebrated globally to pay tribute to the services of volunteers. In this regard, Rescue 1122 Attock conducted an awareness walk under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Ali Hussain. Most of youth volunteering with Rescue 1122 participated in the walk. District Emergency Officer said that our religion Islam also teaches us to serve people in difficult times. Volunteers are playing an important role in building a better society by serving the public without any compensation. He said that most of the population of Pakistan is young people, it is necessary to train these young people to establish a good society. Meanwhile an elderly woman died when her house caught fire because of gas leakage in the jurisdiction of Jand police station. Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and extinguished the fire.