The Lahore-Hiran Minar Motorway M2 and other sections were closed for traffic owing to dense fog late Monday night.

Moreover, the sections of Lahore-Multan Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Samandari and Lahore-Sialkot Motorway were closed due to fog, according to the Motorway Police spokesperson.

The spokesman also advised to use fog lights if travelling in this weather.

National Highways and Motorway Police advised the public to keep more distance between the vehicles and always take advisory from helpline 130 before starting the journey.