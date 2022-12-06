Share:

LAHORE - The political situation in Pakistan has taken a new turn after the news of serious differences between the PTI and the PML-Q over the timing of assemblies’ dissolution. Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said in categorical terms that Punjab Assembly would remain intact for the next four months, a stance which is in sharp contrast to that of the PTI which wants completion of the election process to the extent of two provincial assemblies by March 20 next year. In an interview to a news channel, Ch Parvez Elahi said that Punjab Assembly will not be dissolved until March next year as the two parties needed time to do homework before going into the elections. “For the time being, nothing is going to happen to the assemblies for at least four months…. We have to do our homework till March next year as to how to go into the elections… We have serious reservations over the chief election commissioner. He is trying to get Imran Khan disqualified”, he maintained in the interview. Parvez Elahi said he had told Imran Khan that he had got a new lease of life [after the assassination attempt on him]; and he could not stand on his feet [due to leg injury]. “And when you are able to stand [on your own feet], we can talk about it again”, he added. The PML-Q leader said that the Opposition had got a good opportunity for negotiations [with the PTI in this period] to sit and talk [[about the election date]. Asked should it be assumed that the assembly was going to complete its full term, he said: “No, it is not like this..It all depends on how the opposition behaves”. Parvez Elahi said that although it had been decided in principle to dissolve the assemblies on the call of PTI chief Imran Khan, it is also important to analyse the implications of this decision. “Now, we have to think about the pros and cons of the decision. We have to sit…in this regard”, he said. It may be recalled here that Parvez Elahi has stated on a number of occasions that he would not waste even a minute to dissolve the assembly if so directed by Imran Khan. But his new stance has raised eyebrows in the PTI circles which are much perturbed over Elahi’s statement. Already, the PTI leadership is not happy with Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi over their statements in support of outgoing army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. Both father and the son have disclosed that they had sided with Imran Khan on the advice of Gen. Bajwa at the time of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. On Saturday last, PTI chief Imran Khan had said that he would take another four to five days to wait for the government’s response to his offer of talks after which he would dissolve the assemblies. A new position taken by Ch Parvez Elahi about timing of Punjab Assembly’s dissolution is indicative of a widening rift between the two coalition partners over the issue in question. In this connection, PTI’s senior vice-president Fawad Ch had a meeting with senior PML-Q leaders Ch Parvez Ealhi and his son Ch Moonis Elahi on Monday afternoon to patch up the differences. Insiders said that Parvez Elahi pleaded for continuation of the Punjab Assembly till March next year to complete the various development schemes he had started after coming into power. Fawad Ch later went to see PTI chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman park residence in Lahore and briefed him about the outcome of the meeting with the PML-Q leaders. Talking to the media after the meeting, Fawad Ch tried to downplay the differences with the PML-Q leadership over dissolution of Punjab Assembly. “There could be a difference of opinion over the timing, but there is no rift over the decision to dissolve the assemblies. Parvez Elahi wants to keep the Assembly intact for some time, but he has given the assurance to dissolve the assembly any time on the directions of Imran Khan”, he said. Replying to a question, Fawad Ch revealed that informal talks with the PDM government were underway to fix a date for general elections. “From the PML-N side, Ishaq Dar has met President Arif Alvi twice. Dar told the president that his party was ready for elections, but needed consultation with Nawaz Sharif. He has not yet returned to Alvi with his response. We are waiting”, he said, adding that the PTI had tried to make them understand that no system other than elections could bring stability in the country. “The problem is that the federal government is rapidly becoming irrelevant due to the economic situation”, he added. Last week, the PTI chairman Imran Khan had made a conditional offer to the PDM government to sit with him to decide the election or else he would dissolve the two provincial assemblies where his party was in power. Admitting difference of opinion with the PML-Q over the timing of assemblie’s dissolution, Fawad said that the PTI chief had called a meeting of senior PTI leadership on Tuesday (Today) to deliberate on the issue. The PTI leader also said that the party leaders were receiving notices from the Federal Investigation Agency. He said there were reports that the Election Commission of Pakistan was initiating action for the disqualification of Imran as the party chief. “It is a mistake as the political scene in Pakistan is incomplete without Imran Khan,” he added. Fawad also talked of mending fences with the army and the judiciary saying his party wanted a good working relationship with the two institutions. He said his party was working on improving ties with the institutions and not deterioration of their relationship. He, however, said that certain elements were trying to create bitterness between the PTI and the institutions. In this regard, he cited the arrest of Senator Azam Swati and talked of human rights violations.