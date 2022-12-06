Share:

KARACHI - The Na­tional Forum for Environ­ment and Health (NFEH) has announced that its upcom­ing event, the 15th Annual International Corporate Social Responsibility Sum­mit-2023, will recognize the best relief and charitable efforts in the country to provide emergency humani­tarian support to flood-hit communities in the country. Sindh Local Government Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, recently performed soft launching of the 15th Annual International CSR Summit-2023, said a press release issued here Monday. The Summit will be held in Islamabad in February 2023 in which leading corporate leaders, CSR practitioners, NGO representatives and others will participate. The Local Government Minister appreciated that the NFEH for the past many years had been consistently organizing events to raise public aware­ness about issues related to public health, tree planta­tion, environmental protec­tion, urban waste disposal, clean energy, corporate so­cial responsibility, and phi­lanthropy for a number of good causes in society.