KARACHI - Sir Syed University of Engineer­ing and Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with Sports Section of Higher Educa­tion Commission organized 2-day, 9th All Pakistan Inter-University Women Shooting Championship at PNS Baha­durKarsaz’ shooting range in which 16 teams participat­ed. Lahore Garrison Univer­sity won the 9th All-Pakistan Inter-University Women’s Shooting Championship and scored 101 points, while Punjab University secured second position with 67 points and Karachi Univer­sity won third position with 52 points. The grand event was attended by Rear Admi­ral Raja Rab Nawaz HI (M), Commodore Muhammad Ir­fanTaj, Lt. Commander Far­han Malik, Sports Director of Higher Education Com­mission, Javed Ali Memon and others. Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tessori said that youth should take advantage of social media in positive manner. Youth should not take it as chatting device. Empowered women are the symbol of a good and vibrant society.