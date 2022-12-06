KARACHI - Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with Sports Section of Higher Education Commission organized 2-day, 9th All Pakistan Inter-University Women Shooting Championship at PNS BahadurKarsaz’ shooting range in which 16 teams participated. Lahore Garrison University won the 9th All-Pakistan Inter-University Women’s Shooting Championship and scored 101 points, while Punjab University secured second position with 67 points and Karachi University won third position with 52 points. The grand event was attended by Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz HI (M), Commodore Muhammad IrfanTaj, Lt. Commander Farhan Malik, Sports Director of Higher Education Commission, Javed Ali Memon and others. Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tessori said that youth should take advantage of social media in positive manner. Youth should not take it as chatting device. Empowered women are the symbol of a good and vibrant society.
