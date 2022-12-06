Share:

Khartoum - Sudan’s military and civilian leaders signed monday an initial deal aimed at ending a deep crisis that has gripped the northeast african country since a coup a year ago. army chief abdel Fattah al-Burhan seized power in october 2021, derailing a rocky transition to civilian rule that had started after the 2019 ouster of veteran autocrat omar al-Bashir. the past year has seen near-weekly protests and a crackdown that pro-democracy medics say has killed at least 121, a spiralling economic crisis and a rise in ethnic violence in several remote regions. Divisions among civilian groups have deepened since the coup, with some urging a deal with the military while others insist on “no partnership, no negotiation”. monday’s deal was signed by Burhan, paramilitary commander mohamed hamdan Dagalo and multiple civilian groups, most notably the Forces for Freedom and Change -- the main civilian faction that was ousted in the coup.