We have recently witnessed the largest transfer of state power in decades. At present, there are more than 50 countries that have passed legislation to legalise or permit the election of an authoritarian regime. This was also accompanied by a significant increase in political polarisation on all sides of the aisle and a growing number of violent protests. These events have been fuelled by the belief—and the increasingly prevalent opinion—that one’s vote does not matter as much as it did during the electoral college debates following the close of the 2020 US presidential election. As such, elections have become increasingly polarising, with little consensus on how they should be conducted, or whether they should even be held at all. While many of these actions will undoubtedly benefit those who enjoy a degree of freedom of speech and assembly, there can be no doubt that democracy is under pressure around the world. In country after country, we are seeing a rise in populism and nationalism and a consequent decline in support for traditional democratic institutions and values. Across these trends, however, a common thread remains—democratic majorities are becoming less popular, despite their role as the bedrock of liberty around the globe. And now, there are signs that this shift is being accelerated by rising authoritarian populism across the continent. Such developments could very well lead to new forms of repression of dissent, which may not be limited to democracies but also include people who oppose authoritarian regimes. They can also create opportunities for those seeking influence and patronage within government agencies.
The emergence of authoritarian populist movements has increased uncertainty in the global order today. It presents a dilemma, with authoritarian-dominated states claiming to represent the rights of other citizens. With some exceptions, they have largely failed to address the economic challenges facing developing nations and instead resorted to protectionist measures, further increasing inequality. Conversely, authoritarian governments may pursue foreign interests alongside domestic ones and can leverage the current crisis to their advantage. For example, Russia and China continue to dominate international trade, often through unfair practices. Yet the trend towards authoritarianism doesn’t just occur globally; it’s happening here in the US, too. Recent data released ahead of November’s midterms showed the Republican Party retaining control of Congress while Democrats lost seats across several key battleground states. A host of factors contribute to these patterns: 1) a shifting balance between public and private sector participation in our economy, 2) the deepening divide that exists in society, 3) rising polarisation among groups opposed to the status quo and 4) the effects of COVID-19. Each of the aforementioned factors highlights what I call the “globalisation paradox,” stating that globalised politics have simultaneously fostered greater integration across societies and widened social gaps. On the flip side, policies pursued by national leaders and parties tend to be inconsistent and/or ill-calibrated as a result of poor policy formulation. When one takes a closer look at individual countries, the picture becomes bleaker. While democracy appears to be declining in most cases, they are performing considerably worse than non-democratic states. Indeed, according to a 2021 report from Freedom House, 56 countries have fallen below the threshold set by the organisation for the first time since the early 1990s. That means they may face persecution, arbitrary arrest, torture, extrajudicial killings, and/or other human rights violations, which has led many to question the nature of democracy itself, in terms of basic freedoms. Ultimately, we need to understand why, given the scale of the problem. One major factor is the failure of democracy itself, wherein elected officials fail to fulfill the expectations of the electorate and choose to uphold old traditions, undermining the ability of individuals to change things. Another is the failure of democratic institutions themselves, including the lack of accountability mechanisms and the inability to hold politicians accountable for actions that hurt society. Thirdly, the pandemic revealed many shortcomings of liberal capitalism, where the emphasis on market freedoms has left many vulnerable to predatory corporations that seek to exploit workers at lower wages. Fourthly, authoritarianism has served as a breeding ground for autocracy and extremism, bringing new elements of instability to societies. Lastly, the changing demographics of the global population put massive pressure on existing systems as well as creating conditions making democracy harder to maintain.
In light of the above challenges, any form of democracy faces threats from authoritarianism. What must be done to reduce risks and promote good governance? An ideal solution would require a comprehensive approach from across all sectors, encompassing individuals, institutions, ideas, governments, and the entire spectrum of interest groups. Importantly, the process must begin with everyone involved—individuals, local communities, businesses, NGOs, civil society groups, religious bodies, etc.—and gradually expand to include the wider social landscape. Thus, democracy is expected to remain viable in each case, regardless of the kind of system used. The best way to accomplish this is through strengthening civic education and civic engagement through regular participation in politics from young generations of the general population. Furthermore, strong media regulation is needed to ensure that politicians do not use the platforms they currently wield to manipulate voters. Ultimately, I believe democracy can prosper while respecting human rights, upholding dignity, promoting tolerance of difference, respecting diversity, and building a healthier planet through cooperation; it will only be secure if our shared future can be shaped properly. Let us live in peace, together!
Manahil Aamir
The writer is a freelance columnist