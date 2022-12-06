Share:

Three alleged terrorists of a proscribed outfit were killed and another was injured in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) by the security forces on Tuesday.

The security forces conducted an operation in Daraban tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan on information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Sources said the action was taken at a hideout of the suspects at Girah Mastan, where the alleged terrorists attacked the security forces.

Three suspects who belonged to the proscribed militant organisation were killed by the forces in an exchange of fire. The deceased were identified as Muneeb, Junaidur Rehman and Shaukat.