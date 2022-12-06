Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab here on Monday ap­proved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 3,851.101 million. The schemes were approved in the 32nd PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman, Planning & Devel­opment Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation & Renovation of Jinnah Cricket Stadium Sialkot at a cost of Rs 1,962.006 million; Rehabilitation/Improvement of Metelled Road from La­hore Morh to Kabirwala Length=34.11 Km; Tehsil Khanewal District Khanewal at a cost of Rs 766.940 million and Es­tablishment of THQ Hospital in Potohar Town District Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs 1,122.155 million.

P&D Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provin­cial secretaries of the departments con­cerned, and other senior representatives

of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

HEALTH DEPT PROJECTS TO BE COMPLETED BY JUNE: SECRETARY

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Dr Irshad Ah­mad said on Monday that under the Health Department, development proj­ects worth over Rs 17 billion would be completed by June 2023. He chaired a meeting to review progress on develop­ment projects and wings of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, on Monday. He said that trauma centre in the province would be completed within stipulated time period. Dr Arshad Ahmad said that all project directors should sub­mit fund utilisation plan of their projects in one week. Additional secretaries and deputy secretary and project directors attended the meeting.