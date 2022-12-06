Share:

ISLAMABAD - The traders of Abpara Market urged the authorities concerned to build high-rise car parking, in a manner to consider the problems being faced by the citizens due to congested parking and encroachments. Talking to APP, President All Pakistan Trade Union and Abpara Market Ajmal Baloch has said that due to increasing encroachment and congested roads, parking had always been an issue for citizens and traders. “Business is being affected and customers are choosing other markets having wider parking” he added. He said that the respect of traders is top priority and urged Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take necessary action against encroachment in the market. He said Abpara market is being the gate of Islamabad should be extended and a flower market should also be set up. He said the issue could be resolved with the unity and efforts of traders.