ISLAMABAD     -    Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alle­viation and Social Safety (PA&SS) Faisal Karim Kundi in a video message on Monday said that the government for the very first time included the transgender community as beneficiaries of Benazir Kafalat Programme, mak­ing them eligible for quar­terly cash assistance of Rs 7,000. He urged the trans­gender community to get themselves registered in their CNIC as transgen­ders and file their cases in the nearest tehsil office of the BISP to get benefit from this facility. He also advised already regis­tered transgenders that if they were not getting cash assistance under Benazir Kafalat Programme, they should immediately file an appeal with their rel­evant BISP Tehsil office so that their package can be released at the earli­est. He reiterated that only NADRA-registered transgenders who were eligible in all respects for entitlement of Rs. 7,000 cash assistance after verification of their data and eligibility. Kundi en­couraged the transgen­ders to visit the nearest BISP Tehsil office or call helpline at 0800477 in case of any difficulty in the registration process or any other query.

3327 Clubs from seven regions applied for registration through ‘PFC’