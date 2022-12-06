Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alle­viation and Social Safety (PA&SS) Faisal Karim Kundi in a video message on Monday said that the government for the very first time included the transgender community as beneficiaries of Benazir Kafalat Programme, mak­ing them eligible for quar­terly cash assistance of Rs 7,000. He urged the trans­gender community to get themselves registered in their CNIC as transgen­ders and file their cases in the nearest tehsil office of the BISP to get benefit from this facility. He also advised already regis­tered transgenders that if they were not getting cash assistance under Benazir Kafalat Programme, they should immediately file an appeal with their rel­evant BISP Tehsil office so that their package can be released at the earli­est. He reiterated that only NADRA-registered transgenders who were eligible in all respects for entitlement of Rs. 7,000 cash assistance after verification of their data and eligibility. Kundi en­couraged the transgen­ders to visit the nearest BISP Tehsil office or call helpline at 0800477 in case of any difficulty in the registration process or any other query.