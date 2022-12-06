Share:

ISLAMABAD - British Foreign secretary James Cleverly yesterday announced the appointment of Dr Christian Turner to a senior diplomatic position in London as Director General Geopolitical (Political Director) at the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDo). This is a position equivalent to Under secretary of state. Currently serving as the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, a position he has held since December 2019, Christian Turner is expected to depart the country and take up his new role in London by mid-January 2023. This follows the end of a standard three-year diplomatic posting.