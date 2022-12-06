Share:

LAHORE - United Nations Development Pro­gramme (UNDP) Representative Aliona Niculita along with Pun­jab AIDS Control Program Project Director Dr. Farooq visited the HIV/AIDS Special Clinic at Mayo Hospital, here on Monday. Punjab Minister for Primary and Second­ary Healthcare Dr. Akhtar Malik and Punjab Secretary Health Dr. Muhammad Irshad had given in­structions to AIDS Control Pro­gram for better partnership with international organizations. Dr. Farooq Ahmed, Project Director of Punjab AIDS Control Program, in­formed about the various issues of the program and the services and facilities being provided to the pa­tients. He said that Mayo Hospital’s HIV/AIDS Clinic has been provid­ing free diagnosis and treatment facilities as well as free medicines to people suffering from this dis­ease for sixteen years. Dr. Farooq said that Punjab AIDS Control Pro­gram (PACP) is currently provid­ing free diagnosis and treatment facilities to people suffering from this disease through 45 clinics es­tablished in all the districts of the province. He said that HIV/AIDS patients face discrimination ev­erywhere. He said that the careless use of injection is the main reason for the spread of HIV/AIDS. On this occasion, the representative of the international organization praised the performance of the Punjab AIDS Control Program and said the International Organization for Development Affairs will increase partnership initiatives to improve the welfare and treatment of the patients. Aliona Niculita said that they are working closely with the Punjab AIDS Control Program to further improve the facilities be­ing provided to HIV,AIDS patients.