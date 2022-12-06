Share:

PESHAWAR - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after com­pleting probe into illegal use of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s helicopters, on Monday disclosed that those, who engaged the helicopters for private use, owe Rs90 million to the KP administration.

According to the sources, NAB had also written to the KP government to recover the cost of all illegal helicopter trips taken by “influential politicians, pub­lic officeholders” and others.

At least 2,000 people had travelled in state helicop­ters since 2008.

The helicopters were used by PTI chairman Imran Khan, former and current provincial, federal minis­ters and others.

The sources said that former and incumbent mem­bers of the provincial and national assemblies and of­ficials of political parties also travelled in helicopters. Chief secretaries, secretaries and other government employees were also among the flyers.

The KP government last month had prepared a draft to amend laws regarding use of helicopters and other matters in the province. Following the amend­ment, no one will be able to question the chopper’s use including who uses it and why is it being used.

Approval of the amendment bill has been included in the agenda of the provincial assembly’s next meet­ing, according to the sources.