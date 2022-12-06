Share:

LAHORE - Secre­tary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Irshad Ahmed said on Monday that ongo­ing development projects of health department would be completed by June 2023 at a cost of Rs 17.23 billion. Revamping of all tram cen­tres, DHQs and 15 selected THQ hospitals would also be completed within stipulated period. Dr Irshad Ahmed said this while presiding over a meeting on the devel­opment projects of all wings and programmes of the health department. He di­rected all the project direc­tors to submit the fund utili­zation plan of their projects within a week. In the meet­ing, a briefing was given on the projects of IRMNCH, BRIC, Project Management Unit, HISDU, Drugs Control, AIDS Control, NCD, Infec­tion Control and TB Control. Special Secretary Develop­ment Dr Shahnshah Faisal Azim, Additional Secretaries Dr Qalandar Khan, Dr You­nis, Deputy Secretary Fatima Noor and all project directors attended the meeting.