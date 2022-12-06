Share:

The discovery of type-1 wild poliovirus in 32 environmen­tal samples taken this year raises some interesting questions. They were found in KP, in numbers of 22, of which 10 were isolated to the Bannu district. In Punjab, nine samples tested positive, and in Sindh, one sample did as well. An association with a polio case reported from North Waziristan is revealed by genetic sequencing of the most recent positive sam­ple obtained from Bannu. This shows that the End Polio Paki­stan campaign is either not suc­ceeding in its goals or has some serious flaws.

Even worse, there has been a lot of resistance as a result of the conflict between the state and various factions, as well as the widespread mistrust of the pop­ulace. In addition to campaign-re­lated hoaxes, security personnel and polio workers are assassinat­ed to make a strong statement to the government and the army, or­dering them to cease military op­erations. A police officer protect­ing a polio vaccination team in Balochistan’s Pishin district on Tuesday was fatally shot during a week-long campaign to immunise kids. In the last 15 months, there have been 20 such attacks report­ed, indicating the need for more protection for polio workers. Re­alize that no one will profit from a polio outbreak as well. The peo­ple, particularly families and kids, will suffer a great deal as a result.

To stop such attacks, the state must first engage in negotiations with the opposition, even if that means making some compro­mises. The validity of these posi­tive environmental samples must also be carefully considered. The administration ought to think about including sewage and mu­nicipal waste treatment in its plan to eradicate viruses that have al­ready spread to various areas. Since the outbreak and spread appear to be getting worse with each passing month, prompt ac­tion will prove beneficial.

IMAN HAFEEZ,

Chakwal.