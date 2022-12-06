Share:

KARACHI - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Mon­day said that the world at the moment is looking for some kind of morality-based world order instead of cooperation based upon vested interests.

President Dr. ArifAlvi passed these remarks in his speech as chief guest at the inaugural cer­emony of 1st Pakistani-Polish In­ternational Scientific Conference organized by the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology – FUUAST’s depart­ment of International Relations here at Governor House here.

He said that the borders have now become irrelevant because the challenges are go­ing to be across borders, there­fore, the approach should also be adapted accordingly.

Talking of the impacts of global warming, President Dr. ArifAlvi said that the effects of climate change also cross borders.

Dr. ArifAlvi said that coop­eration in present times is no longer dependent on travel documents like visa because nowadays people stay in one country while they work in an­other one.

He appreciated FUUAST for organizing such knowledge-sharing and collaborative plat­forms for the students and aca­demicians of the country and said that the conference theme “Pakistan-Poland Relations: Challenges & Opportunities in the Changing World Order”, is also very important”.

Speaking about the growth of information technology sector, he said that the IT sector has proved that even a small compa­ny can also make a big impact.

Earlier, in his welcome ad­dress, sharing details of 1st Pakistani-Polish International Scientific Conference, Chair­man IR department Dr. Asghar Ali Dashti said the conference will be held on December 6-7 at IBA city campus here.

It has been jointly organized by FUUAST’s IR department and the Institute of Political Science, University of Warmia and Mazury Poland, he said.

He said that the conference aims to provide an opportunity for academicians, professionals and students to exchange in­novative ideas on the emerging fields between both states. He said that this was the 1st con­ference being organized with Polish University under MoU signed between Federal Urdu University (FUUAST) and the University of Warmia and Ma­zury Poland last year.

In his address, Director of the Institute of Political Sci­ence, Faculty of Social Scienc­es, University of Warmia and Mazury- Poland Prof. Arkadi­uszZukowski said that we are engaged in research and edu­cational works at international level and we want to cooperate in various fields.

He recalled that the FUUAST and the University of Warmia and Mazury – Poland inked an agreement of mutual coopera­tion last year.

Prof. ArkadiuszZukowski said that the topic of the confer­ence is impressive and termed it a kind scientific diplomacy.

Acting Vice Chancellor FUUAST, Prof Dr. Mohammad Ziauddin expressed gratitude to President Dr. ArifAlvi for gracing the opening ceremony with his presence.

He said that Poland is an important country in Europe, which is located at a signifi­cant geographical position as it is also considered a gateway to Europe.

He said that the relations between Pakistan and Poland need to be further strength­ened and this conference will be a breakthrough in politi­cal, diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.

He said that FUUAST is also providing guidance and coun­seling to the students and the students will learn a lot from this conference.

Executive Director Institute of Business Administration (IBA Karachi), Akber Zaidi said that the IBA- Karachi is also a public sector university like the FUUAST and we are committed to cooperate with other insti­tutes for promotion of educa­tion and research activities.

Akber Zaidi said that we feel pleasure to share with all the universities what the IBA has achieved.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Acting Vice Chancellor FUUAST, Prof Dr. Mohammad Ziauddin, Director of the Institute of Political Sci­ence, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Warmia and Ma­zury Prof. ArkadiuszZukowski, Rector of the University of Warmia and Mazury Poland Jerzy A Przyborowski, Execu­tive Director IBA Karachi, Ak­ber Zaidi, Dr. Faisal Javed of FUUAST’s IR department, As­sistant Professor FUUAST’s IR department Dr. RizwanaJabin and other notables.

The conference is jointly or­ganized by FUUAST, University of Warmia and Mazury – Po­land, Higher Education Com­mission of Pakistan along with other partners including IBA Area Study Centre for Europe (ASCE) | University of Karachi