2 persons killed, 21 others injured in separate incidents in twin cities

Islamabad/ rawalpindi-As many as two persons were murdered while 21 others suffered injuries in firing, gas blast and road traffic accident in various areas of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Of 21, there were two citizens including a woman shot and injured by dacoits and robbers in firing on road and on a bus, they said. Moreover, armed dacoits also snatched three mobile phones from citizens in twin cities, they added. According to sources, two men namely Rahim Khan and Shahid had gunned down a couple and injured another two and half year old girl apparently over land dispute in Wadi Colony, the limits of Police Station Bhara Kahu and fled from the scene after committing the crime. They said that police have registered a case and began investigation.

IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has taken notice of double murder case and has ordered SSP Operations to arrest the fleeing killers immediately, according to a police spokesman.

In yet another incident, suspected robbers being chased by a police team opened firing on a passenger bus near Tarnol area leaving a female passenger injured critically, informed sources. The woman identified as Shaista Bibi was rushed to hospital for medical treatment, they said. They said that police, on an information about presence of some wanted members of a gang involved in street crime, carried out a raid near Shinwari Hotel at Tarnool to arrest the suspected dacoits namely Hizb Ullah alias Good, Hameed Khan and Izat Ullah. However, the robbers fled after seeing police party. Sources said that the robbers suddenly opened firing on cops who took shelter behind the road side diversions and moving vehicles. A bullet fired by robbers hit a woman traveling in a passenger bus, sources said. The injured woman was moved to PIMS for medical aid while robbers fled from the scene. Police filed a case and began investigation. In Rawalpindi, unknown armed dacoits also shot and injured a citizen during a dacoity bid in Raja Akram Colony, the precinct of PS Civil Lines, and managed to flee from the scene. Rescue 1122 moved the maimed citizen to DHQ for medical treatment.

CPO Rawalpindi ordered SP Potohar Division to arrest the robbers involved in henious crime. A case has also been registered against unknown robbers with PS Civil Lines while efforts are being made by SHO to arrest the robbers, said a police spokesman Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan.

Similarly, a gas cylinder blasted with a big bang in a Tandoor located at Babu Lahal Hussain Road leaving two persons injured critically, according to Rescue 1122 spokesman. He said that the incident happened in area of PS RA Bazaar while victims were moved to hospital for medical treatment. As many as 16 passengers suffered injuries in a road traffic accidnet in Gujar Khan. Rescue 1122 conducted rescue operation by shifting the maimed passengers to hospital for cure.