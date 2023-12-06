4 children among 5 injured in Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR - Five children and an adult were injured in a blast on War­sak Road area of Peshawar on Tuesday. According to area’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Arshad Khan, the blast was an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated at 9:10am and 4kg explosives were used in the attack. He said fur­ther investigations are ongo­ing. The blast scene is located on Warsak Road, which has a large number of schools. The device was planted in the me­dial of the main Warsak Road. It merits a mention here that the blast scene, Warsak Road, is also home to Army Public School, where the terrorists had killed around 150 peo­ple, mostly schoolchildren, in the year 2014. TTP had later claimed responsibility for the attack. Speaking to this corre­spondent, spokesman for Lady Reading Hospital Muhammad Asim said that three of the vic­tims admitted to LRH were discharged in the evening af­ter treatment. He said that Saad Ahmed, Yousaf Khan and Zakirullah were discharged while Javed, Ihsanullah and Ahmed Jan were still admitted to the hospital till the filing of this report. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Ka­kar has strongly condemned the bomb blast. He instruct­ed the authorities concerned to provide the best possible medical facilities to the chil­dren who sustained injuries in the incident, and prayed for their early recovery, according to a PM Office statement.