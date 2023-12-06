58 hoarders booked, Rs4m fine imposed

MULTAN - District government got cases registered against 58 hoarders and also im­posed a fine of Rs4 mil­lion during the month of November.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Dep­uty Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadeer, here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by price control magistrates.

About 250 profiteers were sent behind the bar. Over 51,000 in­spections were done to discourage profiteers across the district. DC Rizwan Qadeer, however, informed that Multan re­mained at third position in terms of price control across the province. He added that the officials had been instructed to take strict action against big hoarders.

The meeting discussed a campaign to ensure the implementation on one-wish. A special squad was constituted to moni­tor marriage halls on a daily basis.