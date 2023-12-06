9 matches decided on first day of PFF Futsal National Cup Phase 4

As many as 9 matches were decided from Groups A and B on the first day of the PFF Futsal National Cup (FNC) Phase Four in Total Football Garrison Park, Peshawar.

In the first match of Group A, Spartax Futsal Club thumped Boys FC by 6-1. In the second encounter, Kohat Premier Football Academy defeated Spartax FC by 3-0. The third match was played between Boys FC and Kohat Premier Football Academy where Kohat Premier Football Academy got the second victory of the day by 5-3. Based on the points table, Kohat Premier Football Academy and Spartax Futsal Club have reached into next stage.

In the first match of Group B, Chamkani FC outclassed the Black Eagles by 3-0. The second match was won by Afridi Stars, 7–2 against the opponent Young Afridi Stars. In the third match, Afridi Stars beat Chamkani FC by 7–2. The fourth game was won by the Black Eagles 5-1 against the Young Afridi Stars. In the second last game of Group B, Black Eagles downed Afridi Stars by 3-0. In the last game of the day, Chamkani FC defeated Brothers Young Afridi Stars by 9-5. From Group B, Afridi Stars and Black Eagles have qualified for next stage.