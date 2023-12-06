Aid for Palestine

According to the most recent Palestinian Ministry of Health report, more than 11,100 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7 when Israel launched its retaliatory response to a surprise attack by Hamas. The Palestinian death toll is rising rapidly as Israel continues to strike the short strip of land with bombings, maintaining a full siege that prevents Palestinians from receiving aid and basic necessities.
While Pakistan has delivered relief to Gaza, including medications and tents, Pakistanis can demonstrate solidarity by donating to one of the many legitimate organisations working to send aid to Palestine.
Al Khidmat Foundation, a well-known Pakistan-based organisation, collaborates with local partners in Gaza to deliver funds collected in Pakistan. Pakistanis can assist this crucial cause by making online contributions via bank payments through their website or by visiting their office.
Other well-known NGOs, such as Islamic Relief, have long provided help in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Furthermore, The Palestine Red Crescent Society runs facilities in Gaza that provide treatment to Palestinians who have been injured. In addition, Doctors Without Borders is a non-profit medical humanitarian organisation that has been operating in Gaza. They are actively seeking financial support to supply critical medical and humanitarian supplies, so Pakistanis can contribute through their website using Mastercard or Visa, ensuring the availability of necessary resources.
Human Appeal, a global nonprofit organisation with a long history in Palestine, is one of several others that have launched a Gaza Emergency Appeal. This plea seeks funding for ambulances, food, and hospitals in Gaza. Donations from Pakistanis will be critical in sustaining this much-needed aid.
With so many NGOs accessible for donating aid to Palestine, Pakistanis must show solidarity and take a stand. For who will help them in their hour of need if we don’t?
RIJAH ARSHAD MAHMOOD,
Lahore.