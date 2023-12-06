Aid for Palestine

According to the most recent Palestinian Ministry of Health report, more than 11,100 Palestin­ians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7 when Israel launched its retaliatory response to a surprise attack by Hamas. The Palestinian death toll is rising rap­idly as Israel continues to strike the short strip of land with bomb­ings, maintaining a full siege that prevents Palestinians from receiv­ing aid and basic necessities.

While Pakistan has delivered relief to Gaza, including medica­tions and tents, Pakistanis can demonstrate solidarity by donat­ing to one of the many legitimate organisations working to send aid to Palestine.

Al Khidmat Foundation, a well-known Pakistan-based organ­isation, collaborates with local partners in Gaza to deliver funds collected in Pakistan. Pakistan­is can assist this crucial cause by making online contributions via bank payments through their website or by visiting their office.

Other well-known NGOs, such as Islamic Relief, have long provided help in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Furthermore, The Pales­tine Red Crescent Society runs fa­cilities in Gaza that provide treat­ment to Palestinians who have been injured. In addition, Doctors Without Borders is a non-prof­it medical humanitarian organ­isation that has been operating in Gaza. They are actively seeking fi­nancial support to supply critical medical and humanitarian sup­plies, so Pakistanis can contribute through their website using Mas­tercard or Visa, ensuring the avail­ability of necessary resources.

Human Appeal, a global nonprof­it organisation with a long histo­ry in Palestine, is one of several others that have launched a Gaza Emergency Appeal. This plea seeks funding for ambulances, food, and hospitals in Gaza. Donations from Pakistanis will be critical in sus­taining this much-needed aid.

With so many NGOs accessible for donating aid to Palestine, Pakistan­is must show solidarity and take a stand. For who will help them in their hour of need if we don’t?

RIJAH ARSHAD MAHMOOD,

Lahore.