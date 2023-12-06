ATC issues arrest warrants of 8 PTI leaders

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday is­sued non-bailable arrest warrants of 8 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a case of torch­ing police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk in Can­tonment. The court issued the arrest warrants of Murad Saeed, Azam Khan Swati, Farrukh Habib, Zubair Khan Niazi, Hafiz Farhat, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Hamid Raza and Imitiaz Ahmad Sheikh.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan issued the warrants on an application filed by the police for the purpose. The investigation officer had stated that the accused neither joined the investigation process nor could they be arrested yet. He submitted that the accused had hidden themselves to avoid arrest. He pleaded with the court to issue their non-bailable arrest war­rants. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers on charges of torching police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk in Cantonment during May-9 violence.