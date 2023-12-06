Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Bugti pledges full security for next elections

Agencies
December 06, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti on Tuesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), would have full security for holding the next elections in a peaceful environment. 

The caretaker government would take necessary measures to provide all required facilities to ECP for conducting general elections in a transparent manner, he said while talking to a private television channel. 

Political parties should cooperate with law enforcement agencies (LEAs), before arranging any public meeting or corner meeting for election campaign, he said. Timely information about public gatherings or meetings would help security institutions for making better arrangements for them, he said. 

Commenting on rising terrorism incidents in different parts, he said LEAs are fully alert to control the menace of terrorism.

He said enemies are try­ing to sabotage the peaceful environment of Pakistan. He said security institu­tions are taking all possible steps to defeat terrorism in a befitting manner.

