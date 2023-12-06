Commissioner directs to carry out survey of land, encroachments

HYDERABAD-In accordance with the directives of Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh during his visit to Hyderabad regarding encroachments and construction of bus terminal on Badin Bus Stop, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah in his office on Tuesday. Hyderabad Commissioner directed the director Settlement Survey to conduct a survey of land and encroachments on the Badin Bus Stop with the help of the Revenue Department, HMC, Police Secretary Regional Transport Authority the land and chalk out a plan for the construction of Bus terminal on the Badin Bus Stop.

DIG Hyderabad divisio, SSP Hyderabad, DC Hyderabad, Secretary RTA and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

“ We first survey the assigned land of 10.6 acres of Badin stop “ said Commissioner Hyderabad. For that Commissioner Hyderabad issued the directions to Director Settlement Mohammad Bux Dharejo to commence the survey of the land. He further said that after completion of the survey, it would be decided how much land had been under encroachment. Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi and Assistant Commissioner Latif Abad Sarfraz Siddique apprised the meeting that the total land of the bus stop is 10.6 acres, among these acres one and a half is under encroachment and one and half acre is under the playground while rest of the land is lying vacant.

They further said that a very small construction of petrol pump and Daewoo bus stop is under sub judicious while another area is used as a bus stop. They further said that HMC is the custodian of land so it should submit a formal request for the commencement of the survey and removal of the encroachment.

The Assistant Commissioner said that the survey number which is occupied by claimant is not that one which has been occupied. “We collect taxes through parking fees which is auctioned annually” said by the Anees Ahmed Dasti Muncipal officer,

Jawed Iqbal Traffic Management board chairman said that on ten routes , three to four hundred vehicles are running and estimated three to four hundred thousands are charged as a vehicle fees.

Jawed Iqbal briefed the forum that, there are 20 to 30 bus stops in the city. Secretary RTA Saleem memon said these bus and van stops are located at four areas, Latifabad , Qasimabad , Jail road, Hala Naka and wahdhowah.