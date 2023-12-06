COMSTECH announces Special Teacher’s Training Program

ISLAMABAD-COMSTECH-the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC in collaboration with Ida Rieu Schools for the Blind and Deaf has launched a ‘Special Teacher’s Training Program’.

According to an official of COMSTECH, this program is one of its kind by offering dedicated three months training to Special Teachers by experts of the field. Special Education Teachers from all OIC member states (57 countries) can benefit from this program. This program was jointly discussed and agreed by Ms. Nadira Panjwani (H.I & S.I.) and Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, (Mustafa (PBUH) Prize Laureate, H. I., S. I., T. I.) Coordinator General COMSTECH. About the eligibility, the official informed that this program is open for the nationals of OIC member and observer states with age limit of 28-40 years.

The applicants holding teaching experience of at least one year or relevant educational background will be given preference.

The training is for a period of three months. COMSTECH will provide return economy class tickets to successful international applicants and will cover their visa fee.