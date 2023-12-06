Court adjourns Imran, Qureshi’s bail pleas

ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday adjourned hearing till December 11, on bail pe­titions of PTI founder Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in terrorism case. The hearing of the cases was adjourned without further proceeding due to the leave of special court’s Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain. The PTI founder had moved bail petitions in two cases regis­tered by Khanna Police Sta­tion and one case registered by Barakahu police station with regard to vandalizing the public property.